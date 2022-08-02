Be inspired at Wine and Words event

Those who want to combine their love of wine and reading have quite the evening Thursday at Imbibe Wine & Spirits Merchant.
Kern Literacy Council's Wine and Words is a dynamic series to celebrate authors and the written word.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Those who want to combine their love of wine and reading have quite the evening Thursday at Imbibe Wine & Spirits Merchant.
Kern Literacy Council's Wine and Words is a dynamic series to celebrate authors and the written word.
On Thursday, author Teresa Adamo and illustrator Jennifer Williams-Cordova will share behind-the-scenes stories of their latest book, "The Mighty Kern River," and other books in the "Indy, Oh Indy" children's series.
A reception with heavy hors d'oeuvres, wine and soft drinks begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the program at 6:15 p.m. at Imbibe, 4140 Truxtun Ave.
Admission is $50; tickets are available at kernliteracy.org.
Sponsorships — Pinot & Poetry ($1,000, includes reserved seating for four, four copies of the book and four commemorative glasses) and Merlot & Memoir ($500, includes reserved seating for two along with two books and commemorative glasses) — are also available.
All proceeds benefit Kern Literacy Council programs.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 270,936
Deaths: 2,494
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 258,493
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.89
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.34
Updated: 8/2/22
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.