Be inspired at Wine and Words event

The Mighty Kern River book

Learn more about "The Mighty Kern River," the sixth book in the "Indy, Oh Indy" book series by author Teresa Adamo and illustrator Jennifer Williams Cordova, at Wine and Words on Thursday at Imbibe Wine & Spirits Merchant. The event will raise funds for Kern Literacy Council programs.

 Courtesy of Teresa Adamo

Those who want to combine their love of wine and reading have quite the evening Thursday at Imbibe Wine & Spirits Merchant.

Kern Literacy Council's Wine and Words is a dynamic series to celebrate authors and the written word. 

