Twenty years after the death of Matthew Shepard, to the day, Bakersfield Community Theatre will start its 91st season with a documentary play in his honor.
"The Laramie Project," which opens Oct. 12, is the true story of a community's reaction following a hate crime in Laramie, Wyo., where Shepard, a 21-year-old gay man, was beaten, tortured, tied to a fence and left for dead by two men. He died six days later from his injuries, on Oct. 12, 1998.
"The text resonates with authenticity because it came directly from the mouths of the playwrights recounting their interviews and experiences with the residents of Laramie," said Jan Hefner, director of the play and executive director of both BCT and The Center for Sexuality & Gender Diversity. "This play is a tragic flashback, but it is also filled with themes of hope, angels and a new connectedness to fellow humans living alongside us."
The play opening on the anniversary was intentional, Hefner said, but an unplanned coincidence is that the play is also opening on Bakersfield Pride weekend. An early performance of the play will happen on Saturday at BCT, benefiting The Center for Sexuality & Gender Diversity, one of many of its Theater Night fundraisers.
"Because this play has such historical resonance in the local LGBTQ community, The Center's board decided that this play would be a good fit to share more about why The Center exists," Hefner said.
"The Laramie Project" was created by Moises Kaufman and members of the Tectonic Theater Project, Hefner said, "drawing on hundreds of interviews with the town's inhabitants to explore the reactions to Matthew's death and the trails of the accused murderers."
"It explores how such a savage act could happen in a place described by residents as 'live and let live,'" she added.
In the production, 17 actors portray 60 characters. With the addition or removal of a hat, glasses or jacket, one character can quickly become another. The set, Hefner said, is very spare, which allows the play to move easily to different settings, including a prairie, a bar, a courtroom, the fence and others. As director, Hefner's primary focus is on the characters.
"It's important that all of these characters be depicted as real human beings, especially when I or the actor may disagree with their positions on things like LGBTQ acceptance," she said. "The story is told using the real words and voices of the residents of Laramie at that time, so being authentic and true to the intention is important to all of us."
Hefner said she hopes the play will open minds and hearts and encourage people to consider the similarities they share with people they might first see as different. Instead of just seeing someone as gay, she said, people should see them as all the other things they are too.
"My personal belief is that if we can see others as their whole, authentic selves, we will usually find that we are more alike than we are different," she said. "And that, in turn, can result in new understanding and acceptance of all people."
"The Laramie Project" starts off a full season for BCT, which includes three plays never before produced locally: "Coney Island Christmas," "Water by the Spoonful" and "Fun Home." It will also do "A Midsummer Night's Dream" and wraps up with the 32nd annual "One Act Play Festival" in May.
Hefner said, "BCT is California’s oldest continuing theatre, and we believe that shows like 'The Laramie Project' and the other productions in our 91st season will also show that BCT produces topical, relevant art on our stage."
