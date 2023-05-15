BCSD hosts 47th annual Elementary Festival Concert

More than 800 of the best musicians in the Bakersfield City School District came together Monday evening to play for an audience at the Mechanics Bank Theater.
The 47th annual Elementary Festival Concert featured performances by the district’s string ensemble, honor orchestra, festival chorus and select recorder ensemble. The vent was free or charge and open to the public.
BCSD noted its music program recently won prestigious recognition: It was listed by the National Association of Music Merchants as one of the “Best Communities for Music Education.”
“The music faculty truly believes in the positive impact that music education can have upon children,” the district said in a news release.
“It’s exciting to see the best students at each school come together to perform at the district’s annual Elementary Music Festival Concert,” it added.