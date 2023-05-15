 Skip to main content
BCSD hosts 47th annual Elementary Festival Concert

More than 800 of the best musicians in the Bakersfield City School District came together Monday evening to play for an audience at the Mechanics Bank Theater.

The 47th annual Elementary Festival Concert featured performances by the district’s string ensemble, honor orchestra, festival chorus and select recorder ensemble. The vent was free or charge and open to the public.

