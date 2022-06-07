BC's Broadway concert at Stars to raise funds for European tour

"Ah, music! A magic beyond all we do here!" In the imaginary world of "Harry Potter," Professor Dumbledore hints that music has a special power to transcend even the normalcy of wizarding life.
I am a staff member and graduate of Bakersfield College with an associate degree in music. For the last several years, I have performed with BC's concert band, sang with the choirs, and most recently joined the renowned chamber singers this past fall. As a professional musician and future music educator (with a non-wizarding life), I know that music is much more than magical.
When we think of life in the Central Valley, music education may not be the first thing that comes to the minds of most. But I have witnessed music education in Bakersfield build communities, inspire open minds, and change lives. I came to Bakersfield more than a decade ago unsure of the trajectory of my professional life. It was an opportunity for new beginnings, but I had no idea where those wide-open spaces would take me.
I eventually found my way to the "college on the hill" at Bakersfield College, and suddenly my perspective began to grow. I knew that music education was my passion, and being welcomed into BC's music community showed me the potential of those wide-open spaces. Then I joined the Bakersfield College Chamber Singers, and I knew that I was right to call music education my purpose.
This Friday and Saturday, the BC Chamber Singers will present "Something's Coming: An Evening with the BC Chamber Singers and Friends," a Broadway dinner fundraiser event at Stars Theatre Restaurant.
BC performers will sing as well as other talented members of our community including Bethany Rowlee, Ken Burdick, Jill Burdick, Caley Mayhall, Mason Edwards and more. Both evenings will feature a live band including BC faculty members, alumni and other guest artists. The show will include songs from musicals such as "Guys and Dolls," "Phantom of the Opera," "Anastasia," "Jersey Boys," "The Color Purple," "Little Women," "Smokey Joe's Cafe," "Hadestown," "Les Miserables" and more.
In many ways, this event is a beginning, not unlike my initial descent into Bakersfield those many years ago. It is our first summer performance since the start of the pandemic. It is also the first major event this year to help propel us abroad on tour in 2023 to Vienna, Berlin and Prague. The proceeds and recognition from this event will greatly reduce the financial burden of traveling on tour. It will ensure none of our singers are left behind.
What a significant milestone for us to be fortunate enough to surpass in a post-COVID world! BC Chamber Singers will take a meaningful message to Central Europe: Our unwaveringly rigorous programs strive to bring joy and purpose to the lives of our students and audience members alike. And I cannot help but connect the dots to my own journey. My passion and purpose have coalesced around music education because of this tightknit community's commitment to excellence. It's renewed my sense of wonder and changed my own life.
I hope you'll come out on Friday or Saturday. The experience will be unforgettable and something completely unique. I also hope that I've helped you peer into our extraordinary community. Perhaps that will help you continue to find ways to support music in Bakersfield. It truly is more than magical and we cannot wait to welcome you!