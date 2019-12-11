JoVi Mongold, a freshman at Bakersfield Christian High School, achieved second runner-up in the nation during the recent National American Miss pageant.
Mongold currently holds the title of Miss California Jr. Teen 2019. She is also a foster care and adoption advocate. She is honored to be able to be a voice for the voiceless and aims to speak to the president and legislative branch at the White House sometime in the future.
Her family is exceptionally supportive of her strong drive for pageants, including her mother, Timi Mongold, who said, "She had no idea how far and how many lives she had reached. Fall in love with something, then volunteer in that area and watch that ripple effect create a wave in changing lives. Serve with a pure heart with Christ as your guide and He will do the rest."
JoVi Mongold said, "The National American Miss pageant promotes dreaming big and giving girls that extra confidence."
In preparation, JoVi attended numerous community events, mock interviews, and several trips to Los Angeles for event preparation. At the NAM pageant, JoVi experienced a broad spectrum of memories, friendships and lifelong skills developed over the week.
John Buetow, the president of BCHS, said, "I am incredibly proud of how JoVi represented our Lord, her family, our school, our state and herself in this national and intensive competition. We are blessed that she is a BCHS Eagle! Way to go JoVi!"
Mongold has participated in four pageants and soon more to come. The NAM pageant left her grateful for the opportunity to represent her belief, family and school. In reality, the majority of people are not aware of pageantry and the hard work it takes. Mongold spoke on this by saying, "There are so many misconceptions about pageantry. NAM girls are so much more than a sash and crown. We're educated, driven, dedicated, determined, helpful, unique, social, approachable, compassionate, faithful, understanding, loving, hard-working, fun, funny, Christ-loving, young women who happen to be just as beautiful on the inside as we all are on the outside."
Mongold is looking forward to future opportunities and will hopefully get the chance to meet her goals.
Erica Nassar is an Eagle Post staff writer and Brianna Bowyer is the Eagle Post editor at Bakersfield Christian High School.
