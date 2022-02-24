Bats focus of upcoming Kern Audubon Society meeting

"The Batman" hits theaters next Friday but a local batwoman will swoop in on the Kern Audubon Society this Tuesday.
Erika Noel, who just finished her Master of Science at Cal State Bakersfield, will discuss how elevation and season affects bats along the Kern River.
Also speaking to the group on Tuesday is Bill Haas of the Central Coast Bat Survey, which is the primary research project of the Pacific Coast Conservation Alliance. The survey aims to significantly add to the understanding of the interconnection between bats and agriculture.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kern County Superintendent of School building, 1300 17th St., Room 1A.
Kern Audubon Society was founded in Bakersfield in 1973 and incorporated in 1979. The chapter holds program meetings the first Tuesday of the month as well as field trips exploring the common and unique habitats in California.
Visit kernaudubonsociety.org for more information.