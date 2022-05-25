Basque in the celebrations this weekend for annual festival

If you lived in Bakersfield long enough, you've dined at one of our many fine Basque restaurants, but your knowledge of the culture might not extend past the setup.
Luckily our thriving Basque community is welcoming not only through food but also by offering a look inside its traditions, games and history with the annual Kern County Basque Festival, which is held on Memorial Day weekend.
The annual gathering will feature musical and dance performances, pelota (handball) games with international athletes and a mus (card game) tournament along with many dining opportunities.
Although most events take place at the Kern County Basque Club, festivities kick off Friday at Cal State Bakersfield with an academic symposium and musical performance by Basque musician Mikel Urdangarin.
These events will highlight the university's new Institute for Basque Studies, which was established this academic year.
"It's a really big coming-out party for the institute, coinciding with the festival," said Dr. Steven Gamboa, the institute's co-director and chair of the Department of Philosophy & Religious Studies. "It's going to be a big weekend for Basque events in Bakersfield."
It is the only institute of its kind in the CSU system, Gamboa said. (Other well-regarded Basque studies programs are offered at UC Santa Barbara, Boise State University in Idaho and University of Nevada, Reno.)
Gamboa, who leads the program with Dr. Iker Arranz Otaegui, said its mission is twofold: to promote awareness of Basque as an ethnicity and culture, diffusing that knowledge to a wider audience, and to collaborate with the Basque community in Bakersfield.
"We're so lucky in the Central Valley that we have so many ethinc diversities. We want to do everything we can to maintain that and be a bridge between the university and the community."
Academically, CSUB students can take courses on the language (Euskara) and Basque culture at introductory and advanced levels. A course is also in the works for opportunities to study abroad in the Basque country.
For the community at large, events like those planned for Friday are a way to connect with the university.
The symposium will consist of two presentations: Dr. Mustafah Dhada, a CSUB history professor, will present "Padre Salgado's Last Motorbike Ride: How a Bullfighter's Son from the Basque Country Fought to Protect Human Rights in Mozambique" at 3 p.m. That will be followed by a video presentation by Begona Echeverria and Annika Speer from UC Riverside on their docudrama “Picasso Presents Gernika," focused on the about Spanish artist's famed painting depicting the 1937 bombing of the Basque Country town.
Basque singer Mikel Urdangarin will perform at CSUB's Dore Theatre. The artist is currently on a global "25 Tour," celebrating his quarter-century career of taking Basque music beyond Basque borders.
"He's a prominent figure in the Basque music scene," Gamboa said. "His songs are really popular and accessible."
Those who miss Urdangarin's free concert on campus will have a chance to see him perform Saturday afternoon at the Basque Club.
Louis Iturriria, the club president, said he is excited for the festival to return to form after being postponed due to the pandemic.
"It’s just a day to be among family and friends, celebrate the Basque culture and our traditions, just like prior years," he said of the weekend event.
Along with Urdangarin, the club will host Basque pelota players Andoni Gaskue, Ander Ruiz de Larramendi, Benat Senar and Aaron Arbizu.
"They will play at 4:30 both days (Saturday and Sunday)," Iturriria said. "We’re one of the few Basque clubs in the United States that has a handball court. We want to utilize it."
There will also be dance performances by three junior groups and an adult (teenagers and older) one. Along with separate routines, all the dancers — about 100 total — will also have one combined performance.
Iturriria said, "It's really neat to see all those kids out there, keeping the Basque dances alive, and their passion and pride for their culture."
The weekend features a variety of activities for all ages, whether you're Basque or just an honorary member.
A good turnout for this annual event reassures the club that the Basque community will continue to thrive.
"We’re always so encouraged by not only our members but our local community and the support we receive," Iturriria said. "It’s because of that we are able to keep the Basque culture and tradition alive locally."