Barnes & Noble and book lovers everywhere can certainly agree that a book is a great gift, both to give and receive. This holiday season, the bookseller is encouraging customers to donate books to local nonprofits.
The Barnes & Noble Holiday Book Drive is back again this year, now through Dec. 31. Through the drive, the store and community members are able to give to locally designated nonprofits. Here, those are Valley Children's Hospital's Eagle Oaks Specialty Center and Kern County Superintendent of Schools' Kern Early Stars Program.
Last year, Barnes & Noble stores across the country gave more than 1.6 million books to more than 650 organizations serving children.
Valley Children's Hospital's Center Literacy Program has a goal of giving a new, age-appropriate book to the young patients at the new Eagle Oaks Specialty Center on Stockdale Highway, while the Kern Early Stars program seeks to improve the quality of education in local preschools.
"The Holiday Book Drive is a favorite program of both booksellers and customers across the country," said Tracy Vidakovich, vice president of business development for Barnes & Noble, in a news release. "Customers often purchase and donate a personal childhood favorite as a way to pass on a holiday tradition to a child in their local community."
