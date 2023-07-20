Baptism

Returning to in-person conventions after a three-year pandemic pause, Jocelyn Wise and her mother, Yalitza, await their baptism on the second day of the three-day program earlier this month. Jehovah's Witnesses will gather again this weekend at Mechanics Bank Arena for the third installment in the organization's annual convention.

Feeling anticipation and joy, Yalitza Wise and her 16-year-old daughter, Jocelyn, stepped into the tepid water of the pool at the Mechanics Bank Arena.

The Porterville residents were among those baptized before thousands of onlookers at the "Exercise Patience!" Regional Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses held at the arena on June 30 to July 2. The event was among the first large in-person gatherings that the organization is holding after a three-year pandemic pause.

