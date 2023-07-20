Feeling anticipation and joy, Yalitza Wise and her 16-year-old daughter, Jocelyn, stepped into the tepid water of the pool at the Mechanics Bank Arena.
The Porterville residents were among those baptized before thousands of onlookers at the "Exercise Patience!" Regional Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses held at the arena on June 30 to July 2. The event was among the first large in-person gatherings that the organization is holding after a three-year pandemic pause.
"I feel very happy!" said Yalitza. "Being back in person at our conventions is something we very much needed."
Prior to 2020, summers in Bakersfield drew Jehovah's Witnesses from much of the Central Valley and Central Coast who filled hotels and restaurants as they attended their annual conventions at the arena. In 2020, the pandemic interrupted that tradition when the Witnesses canceled in-person events throughout the world and held their convention programs as virtual events in more than 500 languages.
The Witnesses brought back that tradition to Bakersfield earlier this summer and will hold a total of five conventions at the arena.
For Yalitza and Jocelyn, being baptized together at the return of in-person conventions is more than just a joyful memory, it's a milestone.
"It's something very special because the decision to be baptized is something my mom and I had been talking about for some time," said Jocelyn who, along with her mother, started studying with Jehovah's Witnesses in April 2022. "The fact that it became a reality and that we were able to get baptized together at this convention makes it even more special!"
The convention program is held over three days. On Friday, the program focuses on exercising patience when setting goals. Saturday develops how patience can help relationships and includes a talk preceding the baptism event.
"The Saturday program at our annual conventions is always a highlight of the three days,'" said Phil Sanders, local spokesman for Jehovah's Witnesses. "The significance of the baptism makes quite an impact on those attending."
On Sunday morning, the Public Bible Discourse will answer the question, "Will God Act in Your Behalf?" Bakersfield will continue to host the "Exercise Patience!" conventions through the summer at the Mechanics Bank Arena.
The convention is open to the public and no collection is taken. For more information on the program or to find other convention locations and dates, please go to jw.org and navigate to the "About Us" tab. To request a free Bible study with Jehovah's Witnesses, go to jw.org > Bible Teachings > Bible Study Course.
Sean Dalida is a local spokesman for Jehovah's Witnesses.