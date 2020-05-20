Ballerina Tiler Peck is not taking it easy these days. Along with the release of "Katerina Ballerina," the children's book she co-wrote, and teaching classes via Instagram Live, she also found time to organize a big thank-you for front-line workers.
The Bakersfield native reached out to fellow ballet dancers around the world to film an applause-filled salute to health care workers that she posted to Instagram last week.
In the May 14 post, she said she was inspired by the video that Olympic medalist Carli Lloyd and the U.S. women's soccer team posted tapping on soccer talent to thank health care workers.
She wrote, "The health care workers are the true heroes of this pandemic, putting their own lives at risk as they fight for ours. We can never thank them enough! I wanted to unify ballet dancers from across the world to show our appreciation and give the front-line workers our infinite applause."
The video features more than two dozen of her performing peers from her New York City Ballet and other troupes across the U.S. and world including American Ballet Theater, Mariinsky Ballet, Paris Opera Ballet, Compania Nacional de Danza, The Royal Ballet, Boston Ballet and more.
The soundtrack is provided by Broadway performer Sierra Boggess singing “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from the Rogers and Hammerstein musical "Carousel."
Assisting Peck with video editing was Trevor Horn, sports information director for Garces Memorial High School, where Peck's sister, Myka, is principal.
View the video at Peck's Instagram page, instagram.com/tilerpeck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.