Tiler Peck started dancing from the moment she could stand.
She learned to dance in her mother's studio, Bakersfield Dance Company, formally known as Princess Studio. She moved to New York City when she was around 11 years old to perform in "The Music Man" on Broadway then, at age 15, she joined the New York City Ballet. To say that her reputation proceeds her is a bit of an understatement.
Peck has performed on stages for audiences from around the world. Now, the ballerina is dancing at a new venue — her parents' living room — with one devoted fan — her dog, Cali — in attendance.
The performer came back to Bakersfield to quarantine with her family, returning to a home that she hasn't lived in since she was a young girl.
"It's been 15 years since we had Tiler here for an extended period," said her mother, Georgia Peck. "It's wonderful — if there's anything good that's come out of this, it's that. It's nice to slow down and have the family together. Maybe that's a lesson we needed to be taught."
The dance teacher at Garces Memorial High School also asked her accomplished daughter if she would be willing to give her students some professional lessons over Zoom.
Since the school gives an iPad to every student, classes haven't missed a beat. Myka Peck, Garces principal and Tiler's sister, said that it's an unforgettable opportunity for students who have not only benefited from instruction from the ballerina but also enjoyed a guest appearance by the Broadway stars of "Anastasia," which Peck arranged.
"I get to share my best friend, my sister with my students," Myka Peck said. "We're lucky that we had an opportunity to still teach our students like this. When we gave them iPads initially, we had questions if it would work; right now answers that question."
The Zoom classes also inspired Tiler Peck to think bigger.
"If I'm letting the Garces students take a class, maybe I should just do a live class then anybody who wants to take it can take it," Peck said. "I didn't know how many people would want to join. I just wanted to give anyone stuck at home a chance to dance with me."
Peck is now hosting a weekly series of dance classes on her Instagram. The dancer figured that she would already be dancing to stay in shape for the company, so she might as well give others the opportunity to follow along with classes.
"I want everyone to stay connected through movement," Peck said. "If I can give everyone an hour of normalcy where they can focus on technique and dance and bring positivity to people, I'm happy to do that."
The range of participants has surprised Peck. Thousands of people from all over the world try out the classes. Kids and their parents will take part, skilled dancers and even old football players trying out a new way to exercise. The classes invite a series of rotating guests including Kelly Ripa, Jennifer Garner, former New York City Ballet performers and more.
An average class is about an hour long, starting with 30 minutes spent at the barre or, in this case, a kitchen countertop. After that comes the dancing. Don't worry if it's your first time trying: Peck gives beginner, intermediate and advanced techniques.
"I don't think there is anything that gets you in better shape," Peck said. "I want people to get the correct training."
The classes take place on Peck's Instagram every Monday through Saturday at 10 a.m. Sundays are reserved for a stretch and strengthening class.
"I've gotten so many messages from people saying, 'I never would've had the courage to walk into a class with you but this has given me that opportunity,'" Peck said. "I would never be able to have this many people in a studio. It's a good way to stay connected in the dance world."
Recently, Peck was the subject of a New York Times article chronicling her recovery from a neck injury in which the performer asked herself the question "Am I more than just a dancer?"
If her classes are any indication, she's found another identity in teaching.
"I never expected in this quarantine to find something that I love so much," Peck said. "It's been a gift, these classes. I look forward to moving people. They motivate me as much as I motivate them."
(1) comment
Garces hasn’t missed a beat or class when it comes to distance learning. In fact, they've lapped the field when it comes to the KHSD. Students went home on Friday March 6th and were told to load their Zoom class codes for Monday instruction. At 8:00am Monday March 9th they were taking role with a new dress code (but a dress code none the less- no halter tops or spaghetti straps; t-shirts with proper messaging). Students are being rewarded for their effort with letter grades, not dumbed down to the lowest common denominator with a pass/fail system as in the KHSD. Garces has really shined through this whole pandemic.
Tyler Peck is another of Bakersfield’s many over achieving progeny and a National treasure. The sharing of her gifts through these dance classes is just remarkable.
Thank you Tyler and Garces for being a shining light during this dark time in our history. Your efforts will be remembered long after the pandemic is over. Blessings to you and your families.
