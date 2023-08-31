Bako Market September

The Bako Market returns Saturday to Centennial Plaza outside of Mechanics Bank Arena.

 Courtesy of The Bako Market

The Bako Market is back after its summer hiatus with events starting Saturday.

Started in January 2022, the popular outdoor market at Centennial Plaza outside Mechanics Bank Arena draws dozens of local merchants and food vendors.

