The Bako Market is back after its summer hiatus with events starting Saturday.
Started in January 2022, the popular outdoor market at Centennial Plaza outside Mechanics Bank Arena draws dozens of local merchants and food vendors.
The children- and pet-friendly market includes a variety of local makers, merchants, crafters, artists and designers.
Confirmed vendors for Saturday include Boards & Botanicals (wooden crafts for the home and garden); Higher Grilling BBQ; Cafesito Cups Boutique by Jacky; Pura Sabrosura (aguas frescas and snacks); jewelry vendor Little Beads & Things; What You Say Wood Signs; handmade intention jewelry maker The Crows Calling; Sandritas Candies; Lily's Crochet; Badges By Yessica (badges and Crocs charms); permanent jewelry vendor Beeutifully Linked; Antojitos Del 661 (bacon-wrapped hot dogs and snacks); and The Pup Shop (canine baked goods and accessories).
This week's market will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the plaza, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
A night market will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 22 and another day market will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 30.
Those interested in being vendors can visit linktr.ee/Thebakomarket to apply.
Later this month, The Bako Market will team with MARE Riding Center for a fall pop-up shop on Sept. 16.
Along with a day of shopping with 75 local small businesses, visitors can also learn more about the nonprofit organization that offers equine-assisted therapies and activities for children, adults and veterans living with special needs and disabilities.
Guests can meet the horses and ponies as well as enjoy free crafts.
The pop-up will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 30 at the center, 18200 Johnson Road #8920.
Interested vendors can visit linktr.ee/Mareridingcenter to apply for a spot.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.
