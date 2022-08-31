Bako Market is back on Saturday

The Bako Market is ready for fall, setting its upcoming dates, including two more night markets, this month.
First up is a day market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday with dozens of merchants and food vendors, including several minority and veteran-owned businesses.
Participants include: Captain B's (Shark Bait snacks, smoked salts and marinade mix), Sup Beech Creations (laser engravings), Fierce Pro (clothing), Kjstitch (sustainably made pet accessories), Pura Sabrosura Aguas Frescas, Little Firsts Baby Co. (children's clothing and accessories), Gigie’s Crafty Items, Mala Couture (jewelry), Penny Pet Products, Almond Girl Jenny (almonds and T-shirts), Animazing Creations (anime artwork), GracesShop (jewelry and plush creatures), Heather Hafen Photography, Tokyo Base (anime merchandise) and food vendors Get It Twisted (spiral-cut fried potatoes), Hana Hou Shave Ice, Frenchie's Mini Donuts and The Teppanyaki Guys (teppan grill food truck).
The Bako Market continues this month with three more events: another day market on Sept. 24 and two night markets, running from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., on Sept. 9 and 30. All markets take place at Centennial Plaza outside of Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.