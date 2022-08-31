 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bako Market is back on Saturday

The Bako Market is ready for fall, setting its upcoming dates, including two more night markets, this month.

First up is a day market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday with dozens of merchants and food vendors, including several minority and veteran-owned businesses.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases