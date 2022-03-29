Bako Market continues at Centennial Plaza

Don’t miss your date with the Easter Bunny with the upcoming Bako Market events at Centennial Plaza.
Started earlier this year, the pop-up event held in the plaza outside Mechanics Bank Arena has been drawing crowds with dozens of vendors offering a variety of items including plants, accessories, handmade items, food, apparel and more.
The community has two chances in April to get in on the fun with dates set for Saturday and April 16, running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the plaza, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
Among the participants is the Easter Bunny, who will be on hand to greet children.
On Saturday, there will also be 16 food vendors including Brewed Awakening, Get It Twisted (spiral fried potato), KV’S Southern Style BBQ, The Teppanyaki Guys, Brazil Hot Dogs, El Churro Guy, Pura Sabrosura (agua frescas and snacks), The SnoZone (shaved ice), The Local Waffle, Mari's Guisados and more.
The event will also include music, kids games and more. Attendees will also have a chance to enter to win tickets to Rise Against on April 22, Bakersfield Condors matches or skate passes to the Valley Children's Ice Center.