Bakersfield woman to compete on 'The Price is Right'

Game show fans have another reason to tune in Friday morning to "The Price is Right."
Bakersfield resident Heather Silvis will appear on Friday's episode, which will air at 10 a.m. on CBS.
Silvis, a communications professor at Bakersfield College, could not share details of any prizes she may have won or how far she got on the show before the episode aired. We'll check back in with her after the show runs to get all the details.
"The Price is Right" remains network television's No. 1 daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history.
'Price is Right' stage show heads to Eagle Mountain
If watching isn't enough for you, test your luck at Eagle Mountain Casino, which will host The Price is Right Live stage show on April 30 and May 1.
This interactive stage show gives eligible individuals the chance to "Come On Down" and play classic games made famous by the iconic network television show,
Contestants can win cash, appliances, epic vacations and even a brand-new car by playing favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and the fantastic Showcase.
The events will take place at 2 p.m. April 30 and May 1 at the casino's event center, 681 South Reservation Road in Porterville.
Those who want a chance to compete must register. Tickets ($30-$40) are on sale now online at eaglemtncasino.com and at the casino's gift shop.