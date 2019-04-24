The Bakersfield Winds will hold its annual spring concert on Monday.
Being held at Valley Baptist Church's Olive Drive campus, the concert will start at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are gladly accepted. Suggested donations are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors, students and children.
The ensemble will perform five musical selections, including "Raiders March" by John Williams and Paul Lavender from the film "Raiders of the Lost Ark."
The Bakersfield Winds' conductor is John Biller, the director of instrumental music at Stockdale High School and the musical worship director at Rosedale Bible Church.
Performing three times a year, the Bakersfield Winds is made up of local wind and percussion instrumentalists, many of whom perform with the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra and teach at local schools.
The Valley Baptist Church satellite campus is at 5500 Olive Drive.
