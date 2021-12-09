Bakersfield Toy Run set for Sunday

The Bakersfield Toy Run will still look a bit different this year but Sunday's event will be more of a return to normal.
Instead of heading to the fairgrounds, the 10 a.m. ride for the 38th annual event will go from Beach Park downtown to Bakersfield Harley-Davidson at 35089 Merle Haggard Drive.
Once riders reach the business, there will be a gathering with food, vendors, DJ, beer booth and other refreshments.
All proceeds from the festivities and toy donations will benefit the Salvation Army. Entry into the run continues to be a new unwrapped child’s toy and canned food worth $20 or $20 in cash.
Those who just want to donate toys can do so at Bakersfield Harley-Davidson from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday.