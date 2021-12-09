You are the owner of this article.
Bakersfield Toy Run set for Sunday

toyrun_077 2021

Bikers head down Chester Avenue, crossing Fourth Street for the 2018 Bakersfield Toy Run. After a drive-thru event last year, the run itself returns, taking riders from Beach Park to Bakersfield Harley-Davidson on Sunday.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian / File

The Bakersfield Toy Run will still look a bit different this year but Sunday's event will be more of a return to normal.

Instead of heading to the fairgrounds, the 10 a.m. ride for the 38th annual event will go from Beach Park downtown to Bakersfield Harley-Davidson at 35089 Merle Haggard Drive.

Once riders reach the business, there will be a gathering with food, vendors, DJ, beer booth and other refreshments.

All proceeds from the festivities and toy donations will benefit the Salvation Army. Entry into the run continues to be a new unwrapped child’s toy and canned food worth $20 or $20 in cash.

Those who just want to donate toys can do so at Bakersfield Harley-Davidson from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

