Bakersfield Tennis Open organizers seek housing for athletes

Ethan Quinn sends the ball back to his opponent Rinky Hijikata at last year's Bakersfield Tennis Open. This year's event runs March 13 to 19 and housing is being sought for the umpires and some of the 64 professional athletes set to compete.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

The life of an aspiring pro athlete is riddled with highs, lows and great uncertainty. Not just if you'll win or lose — and what comes next — but even where you'll stay while you chase your dream of rising through the U.S. Tennis Association Men's Futures ranks.

This circuit, which has produced top-flight talent, relies on the generosity of its local tournament hosts and the club's members for helping defray the expenses associated with housing.

