Bakersfield Tennis Open organizers seek housing for athletes

The life of an aspiring pro athlete is riddled with highs, lows and great uncertainty. Not just if you'll win or lose — and what comes next — but even where you'll stay while you chase your dream of rising through the U.S. Tennis Association Men's Futures ranks.
This circuit, which has produced top-flight talent, relies on the generosity of its local tournament hosts and the club's members for helping defray the expenses associated with housing.
The eighth annual Bakersfield Tennis Open kicks off March 13 at the Bakersfield Racquet Club, and again housing is being sought for umpires and many of the 64 professional athletes from around the globe who will vie for prize money and a win for their resume.
"We have housed pro tennis players for the BTO tournament for seven years now, and it is the funnest week of the year for us," said club member and volunteer Laurie Haagsma. "The players have all been so appreciative and they are so fun to have."
Haagsma has been in charge of finding housing for players for the past three years. "It is the best job because I get to meet all of them."
For the players, the USTA Pro Circuit is the gateway to the U.S. Open and tour-level competition.
"It is the best eight days of the year," said Mark Fredriksz, the tournament's director.
Since 2014 the Bakersfield Tennis Open has earned the deserved reputation of offering warm hospitality, whether it be transportation, meals or accommodations. "They know when they come here they'll receive the welcome mat," Fredriksz added.
Upwards of 4,000 spectators are expected during the tournament week to watch world-class players from seats that elsewhere at other venues might easily cost $1,500 a ticket.
"It is pretty exciting to be just a few feet away from a guy hitting a 100-mile-per-hour ball," Fredriksz said.
The Open, which is the largest men's professional tennis event in Bakersfield, has a roster of distinguished alumnae who have graced center court. Rinky Hijikata, last year's BTO winner, won this year's Australian Open doubles match.
"It has been exciting to follow their careers and see how well some of them have done, and it can be heartbreaking because others have had to give up their dream because there is not much money at this level to pay for coaching and travel expense," Haagsma said.
The Bakersfield Racquet Club, which is celebrating its 75th Jubilee later this year, has been the host club since the first Open in 2014.
"Players love coming to Bakersfield because of the people," Fredriksz said. "It is an opportunity to showcase the warmth and generosity our city has to offer."
The week will include clinics with the pros, and a Net Generation Kids event on March 18, sponsored by the Kern Community Tennis Association. For more information on events or housing, contact the Bakersfield Racquet Club at 661-325-8652.