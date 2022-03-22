Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra to perform 'Peter and the Wolf' on April 2

Bring your family for an afternoon of music and learning with the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra on April 2. The orchestra will perform a family matinee concert of Prokofiev's "Peter and the Wolf."
Along with this story beloved by generations, the concert — an addition to the season — will open with an interactive overture of familiar classical pieces and movie tunes from Mozart to Star Wars' "Imperial March."
Families are welcome at all regular BSO subscription concerts, but the family matinee performance is geared specifically toward those bringing children, featuring a shorter and more interactive program and activities in the theater lobby before the performance begins.
"We wanted to create an event that would be fun, engaging, and affordable for every family in our community — even families with children who aren't ready to sit through a whole evening concert," Kendra Green, Bakersfield Symphony director of education engagement, said in a news release.
Local music teacher Anna Santiago will joins the symphony as the narrator for the performance of "Peter and the Wolf."
"It's been a lifelong dream of mine to narrate this incredible tone poem," Santiago said in the release. "It's an incredible honor to team up with the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra to bring 'Peter and the Wolf' to the ears and hearts of children of all ages."
Doors open at 1 p.m., with the concert beginning at 2 p.m. at Mechanics Bank Theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
Attendees should arrive early if they are interested in the pre-concert activities that include a performance by students from Panama Buena Vista Union School District's Select Winds in the lobby as well as a free children's art project and refreshments.
Tickets start at $8, and seating is limited. Visit BSOnow.org or call 661-323-7928 to purchase tickets or for more information on the concert or the 2021-2022 season.
Per CDC guidelines, no proof of vaccination or negative COVID tests are required for entrance.
Auditions to be held
On May 3 and 4, the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra will hold auditions for several open chairs in the brass and violin sections.
Taking place at the Edward Simonsen Performing Arts Center at Bakersfield College, the auditions aim to fill open positions for second trombone, associate concertmaster, principal second violin, and section seats in the first and second violin sections.
With a return to in-person performances, the Bakersfield Symphony plans to expand its string sections, beginning with the first and second violins, in addition to filling some open seats in the orchestra.
"We are excited to explore the incredible talent that Kern County and its surrounding areas have to offer in this round of auditions," symphony conductor Stilian Kirov shared in a news release. "Our director of artistic administration, Kendra Green, has done a fantastic job in updating and organizing the audition process as we keep striving for transparency and providing equal opportunity for all musicians."
For more information or to sign up to audition, visit bsonow.org, send questions directly to the symphony office at info@bsonow.org or call 661-323-7928.