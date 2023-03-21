Bakersfield Sister City returns to welcome Wakayama Children’s Choir

At the Bakersfield Sister City annual dinner, held this year at Heart of India, the room was abuzz with members greeting good friends and welcoming new members.
As the guests listened to the beautiful music provided by the Bakersfield Youth Symphony (BYSO) String Quartet, president Regina Pryor enthusiastically proclaimed that Bakersfield Sister City programs are back after the "pandemic pause."
After a delicious buffet of traditional Indian dishes, attendees settled in to view a video tribute to three longtime board members who had died last year: Leland Luttrell, Kazuko "Tina" Skaer, and David H. Urner. Mayor Karen Goh thanked all for supporting Sister City and enthusiastically touted the plans for 2023, noting how Sister City programs lead to lasting friendships among people of diverse cultures and promote peace.
In the business meeting that followed, committee chairs discussed 2023 plans, which include a delegation visit in May to two of Bakersfield's Sister Cities: Bucheon, South Korea, for the Boksagol Arts Festival and Wakayama, Japan, for the 401st Wakamatsuri, one of the city's oldest festivals. Plans for possible visits to Amritsar, India, and Querétaro, Mexico, were also discussed.
President Pryor expressed hopes for a 2024 BYSO visit to St. Jean de Luz, France — a Basque city with which Bakersfield is in the process of forming a Sister City partnership. Also in the works, is an invitation for 10 Bakersfield youth to visit Bucheon in July for their International Youth Homestay Program.
Excitement is high for the visit by the Wakayama Children's Choir later this month. This year's select group of 24 members, directed by Haruhiko Numamaru, will arrive on Tuesday and stay with host families for three nights. During two action-packed days, the choir will visit and perform at Tevis Junior High, picnic under the blossoming trees at Murray Family Farms, tour Bakersfield College, visit City Hall and meet with Mayor Goh, tour the KGET News studio and CALM.
Then — take a breath — the choir will perform at a free evening concert at Centennial High School. Open to the public, the joyful concert will be held on March 30 in the Centennial High performing arts center, beginning at 7 p.m. Joining the Japanese choir on the stage will be the Centennial Singing Hawks Chamber Singers, directed by Patrick Burzlaff. The concert is dedicated to the memory of Mr. Luttrell, Mrs. Skaer and Mr. Urner — all tireless promoters of Bakersfield's friendship with Wakayama.
The Wakayama Children's Choir was founded in 1958 with 32 children. Today, it consists of 160 members divided into three categories: Girls & Boys Choir (ages 7-10), Children's Choir (ages 11-18), and Youth Choir (ages 15-18). Beginning with the initial visit to Bakersfield in 1977, the Wakayama Children's Choir has visited and performed here 10 times.
The choir last visited Bakersfield in 2017, when they performed at local schools and at an evening concert. In 2019, the Bakersfield Youth Symphony visited Wakayama and performed with the choir at an evening concert. Bakersfield Sister City is very happy to welcome the choir back to Bakersfield for its 11th visit and proud to sponsor this very special concert.
Bakersfield Sister City would especially like to thank Dr. Nobutada Iwahashi, chairman of the Wakayama Children's Choir and president of the Wakayama Sister City Affiliation Committee for making this concert possible.
Susan Stone is the Wakayama Committee co-chair for Bakersfield Sister City Project Corp.