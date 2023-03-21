 Skip to main content
Bakersfield Sister City returns to welcome Wakayama Children’s Choir

Wakayama Childrens Choir

Members of the Wakayama Children’s Choir during a previous trip to Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Sister City programs have returned in time to welcome the Japanese choir's return for a city visit and performance on March 30.

 Courtesy of Susan Stone

At the Bakersfield Sister City annual dinner, held this year at Heart of India, the room was abuzz with members greeting good friends and welcoming new members.

As the guests listened to the beautiful music provided by the Bakersfield Youth Symphony (BYSO) String Quartet, president Regina Pryor enthusiastically proclaimed that Bakersfield Sister City programs are back after the "pandemic pause."

