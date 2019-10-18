An old saying tells us that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. And that is why John Harmon is basking in flattery these days at the Bakersfield Airpark.
Harmon is Mr. Airpark to some people. He operates three airpark area businesses — Harmon Systems International, or D&L Harmon, a company that manufactures sulfur dioxide generators for farmers; the Rocket Cafe, a popular South Union Avenue restaurant; and Harmon Rocket, an aircraft manufacturing business.
While Harmon Rocket may be the smallest of his companies, in terms of annual sales, it is his passion. And it has brought him worldwide celebrity.
Many thousands of people today are flying Harmon Rockets — one way or another.
The experienced racing pilot and aircraft pioneer estimates that about 180 of his two-seater Harmon Rocket II are flying, with a few of his limited-production one-seater Harmon Rocket III also in the air.
But it’s his aircraft’s inclusion in the recently released video game "The Crew 2" that has added thousands of armchair pilots to the Harmon Rocket fleet. A radio-controlled, mini-airplane version of the Harmon Rocket also expanded the aircraft’s popularity with hobbyists.
What does Harmon receive in return for these scaled-down imitations? No money; just flattery and a bit of good marketing for the sale of his full-size real airplanes.
“I figured it couldn’t hurt,” said Harmon, describing his decision to allow the Harmon Rocket to be used in video games and for radio-control aircraft. “It’s a very fast, lively little airplane.”
The Harmon Rocket has starred at such national events as the annual Reno Air Races, where Harmon competed until recent years. The airplane is known for its speed, maneuverability and hot look.
And that made it a natural fit for inclusion in "The Crew 2," which was developed by Ivory Tower, a subsidiary of the French video game publisher Ubisoft. It is available in a variety of formats that are compatible with Xbox, PlayStation and Microsoft Windows. It is priced on Amazon at about $30.
"The Crew" is an open-world racing video game featuring free-roaming across a scaled-down U.S. landscape. Players control a variety of vehicles — cars, motorcycles, boats and airplanes, including the Harmon Rocket.
The idea behind the game, which reviewers praise for its lavish maps, is for players to try to become successful in many disciplines as they fly past recognizable American locations and landmarks at speeds exceeding 100 mph. Players become racing icons by winning in all racing disciplines — street racing, off road, freestyle and pro racing.
The 72-year-old Harmon, who really doesn’t resemble the figure in the cockpit of the game’s one-seater Harmon Rocket, admits he’s not a gamer. But he said his son has a copy of "The Crew 2" and enjoys playing it.
Harmon grew up on a farm in the Island District of Lemoore, along the Kings River, surrounded by airplanes. His father and many of their neighbors had airplanes. His father also used his airplane to spot fishing locations off the California coast.
Harmon’s father and friends taught him to fly. He recalls unofficially soloing in a Piper Tri-Pacer a friend “borrowed” from his uncle.
His interest in flying increased in 1970, when he moved to Bakersfield to join his family’s business, D&J Harmon, a company located at the Bakersfield Airpark that pioneered the development of SO2 generators, which are used to reduce water use and improve crop production on agricultural land.
For decades, the airpark has been a magnet for experimental aviation enthusiasts. Harmon became a leader and innovator in home-built airplanes.
He began by building and flying an RV-3, a single-seat sports plane designed by Richard VanGrunsven and sold as a kit by Van’s Aircraft. Itching to make it better and faster, Harmon worked out of his Bakersfield home’s garage to modify the RV-3 and create his Harmon Rocket. The RV-3 grew into a two-seater RV-4 and Harmon’s modified airplane became a two-seater Harmon Rocket II. He now also produces a Harmon Rocket III, which is a faster, one-seater.
Today, Harmon sells his home-built aircraft featuring a combination of Van’s Aircraft and Harmon Rocket materials. Customers buy parts from both companies.
The Harmon Rocket II and Harmon Rocket III series have appeared on the cover of several national magazines and earned grand champion and reserve grand champion awards at the annual Experimental Aircraft Association AirVenture Show in Oshkosh, Wis. The Reno Air Racing Association created a Sports Bronze class that allows the Harmon Rockets to compete.
The high-performing Harmon Rocket is considered a sport and aerobatic airplane that can be used for cross-country flight.
Several Harmon Rockets are based at the Bakersfield Airpark. The two-seater version in Harmon’s hangar flies so fast that it takes him and his wife, Lynn, one hour and a little more than 11 gallons of gas to fly from Bakersfield to Las Vegas. Typically, on cross-country trips, Harmon files a flight plan with a cruising speed of 225 knots (about 259 mph) and a little less than 14 gallons per hour.
“On takeoff, it naturally accelerates like a shot, but it tracks perfectly straight with no effort on my part,” Harmon said. And that explains why it’s called a Harmon Rocket.
