Bakersfield ready to 'Weird' out this Tuesday

It’s no “Lame Claim to Fame” to be as talented with parodies as “Weird Al” Yankovic. His talent to turn popular songs into something else entirely but just as catchy has earned him legions of fans. It also led to a scholarly work by local author Lily Hirsch, who released an expanded version of her "Weird Al: Seriously” in time for the musician’s local performance.
Hirsch will hold a book signing event on Tuesday at Cafe Smitten just hours before the musician takes the stage at the Fox Theater.
That timing alone would be exciting but the author is also looking forward to being able to have another local in-person event.
Her first, held in celebration of the book's release in March 2020 at Cal State Bakersfield (where she is a visiting scholar), was "A Complicated Song."
"Right as the pandemic hit, we did the book talk," she said of the March 12 event at Walter W. Stiern Library. "Later that day, the university shut down."
Promoting the book during a pandemic was challenging to say the least: "That was a very wild experience," she said.
But being able to spend more time thinking about Weird Al and his place in pop culture had a positive effect on Hirsch even as so much else in the world was uncertain.
"To get to go to this place, it meant more than it had previously. To look at what comedy meant theoretically and the real psychological benefit. I got to live a bit in the world of Weird Al."
For the expanded edition, Hirsch was able to add an afterword about what the project meant to her and she addressed the impact the musician has had on fans as well as fellow creatives.
She also spoke with local teacher Peggy Dewane-Pope, who worked at the Cal Poly SLO campus radio station as co-news director while Yankovic was a DJ.
Although she didn't interview the musician again for the expanded edition, she said he was generous enough to read a draft, offering suggested edits as he had done with the initial release.
"He read a draft and the turnaround, he got it back to me so quickly, he would have been the best editor."
On Tuesday, Hirsch will be at the cafe to sign books and discuss all things Weird Al with anyone who wants to chat.
"I hope whoever wants to come on down. They don't have to wear a Hawaiian shirt, but it would be welcome."
Later that day, she will take the family to the Fox for Yankovic's show. The musician got Hirsch tickets that include the post-show meet and greet so she is looking forward to her children, ages 9 and 11, meeting him after all of her talk of him at home.
"I made my kids into Weird Al fans. The music was always on."
Along with a love of parody, which Hirsch said is one of the earliest forms of art to which children can connect, she thinks her kids have even more in common with the Grammy-winning comedy recording artist.
"My son, he is a performer. They’re both in a theater camp at Stars Theater. And my daughter corrects my grammar. She takes it seriously, which is very Weird Al."