Bakersfield Pickleball and Music Festival coming to Jastro Park on Nov. 13

It's time for pickleball to get its day in Bakersfield with the upcoming inaugural Bakersfield Pickleball and Music Festival, set for Nov. 13 at Jastro Park.
A pickleball tournament, celebrating America's fastest-growing sport, is the highlight of the event. Played on a court that's half the size of a tennis court, the game using paddles and whiffle ball is fun for players of all ages.
Visit mercyhouse.net/events/bakersfield-pickleball-music-festival to sign up to play. Vendors can also sign up on the website.
This communitywide event will also feature performances from Mento Buru and Elevation 406, vendors and a beer and wine garden.
The festival will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13 at Jastro Park, 2900 Truxtun Ave.
Admission is free. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Brundage Lane Navigation Center, which is the city's homeless shelter operated by Mercy House. Its mission is to help homeless people get off the street and secure permanent work and housing.