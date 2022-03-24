Bakersfield native returns for book signing

Although she now lives in Vancouver, Wash., Patty Renfro-Wonderly knew she wanted to bring her book to her hometown for a signing.
The writer and Bakersfield native returns to town on Saturday with her new book, "Child Lost Child Found."
This is Renfro-Wonderly's debut novel, combining her love of fantasy with her strong political views concerning women’s rights.
The book begins when Embry arrives in Eternity, greeted by her Aunt Katy, who tells her about her untimely death before she ever lived. She also hears the voice of Archeladon, the king of Dragons, urging her to find him.
Alice, a jealous angry Soul, immediately dislikes Embry and uses illegal magic to send Embry to the North, a region filled with hateful, selfish Souls living with the bad habits they developed on Earth.
Guided to an area in the North where a portal is opened to the West, Embry meets magical creatures only found in the West.
While the Creator works to repair the damage to portal magic, Embry determines that in order to return her to her home in the South she must travel to Earth.
Renfro-Wonderly taught for 25 years at Highland Elementary School before retiring. She is a founding member of The Random Writers Workshop, has attended writing conferences in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle, and her one-act play "So Damned Heavenly Bound" was produced in Hollywood.
Visit pattyrenfro-wonderly.com for more on her work.
Her book signing event will run from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at World Records, 2815 F St.