Bakersfield native Merry Brown shares struggles with eating disorder in new book

Author and Bakersfield native Merry Brown's new book "The Food Addict: Recovering from Binge Eating Disorder & Making Peace with Food," chronicles her journey with binge eating disorder (BED), including her own experiences, thoughts and theories.
"I want to offer solace and hope for those who suffer from binge eating and other food disorders," Brown said in a news release. "I have purposely written this book to give a food addict's insight to those who don't have significant food issues and/or an understanding of what it is like to live with a food addiction.
"I also want to move the everyday conversations surrounding obesity away from merely changing diet and exercise habits towards a holistic approach that affirms the individual dignity and worth of all who struggle with weight issues."
Born and raised in Bakersfield, Merry Brown attended Panama Elementary, Thompson Junior High (where she was eighth-grade class president, was on the drill team, and was a cheerleader), and graduated from Bakersfield High School (go Drillers!).
She attended First Baptist Church (aka Bakersfield Christian Life Center BCLC) when it was a new campus out on Olive Drive. Many of her fondest memories growing up in Bakersfield are of the large BCLC youth group for high school and college students called The Garden.
As a child she loved going to the drive-in movie theater, roller skating at Skateland, hanging out with friends at the Valley Plaza, and, of course, Smith's Bakery's yummy sugar smile cookies and Dewar's peanut butter taffy chews.
Brown left Bakersfield in the fall of 1990 to attend college at Azusa Pacific University.
(Her parents, Ed and Susan Hill, lived in Bakersfield for nearly 40 years, until moving to Martin, Tenn., 10 years ago. Brown's aunt and uncle, Skip and Carolyn Hill, still live in Bakersfield, along with one of her cousins and longtime friends.)
Now residing in Martin, Tenn., Brown spent most of her career as a teacher of philosophy at The University of Tennessee at Martin. She recently left this position to follow her passion for writing, speaking and mediation.
"The Food Addict" is her first book to be released post-teaching life. In years past, she has published several young adult novels within two series, "The Four Families" and "The Exiled Trilogy."
"The Food Addict" as well as Brown's young adult novels are all available on Amazon.
Merry Brown is open to speaking at events, schools and with the media regarding her journey with BED, her works and anything related to philosophy or mediating. Learn more at MerryBrownBooks.com.