Even if real-life supermarket experiences are more worrisome these days, the ones on TV are all about fun. The reboot of "Supermarket Sweep" on ABC has been a welcome respite from the constant news stream in part thanks to charismatic host and comedian Leslie Jones.
Local viewers will have another reason to tune into Sunday night's episode with the news that another Bakersfield native is competing on the shopping game show.
Ali Kent now calls San Francisco home but she grew up in Bakersfield, graduating from Stockdale High in 200o. She and pal and fellow "Sweep" enthusiast Carrie Campos will compete in the episode titled “The Dog Food Isn’t Worth Anything!”
Kent said she watched the show that aired in the mid- to late-1990s: "I was totally a fan of the original series. I watched all the time when I was younger."
For those unfamiliar with "Sweep," each episode features three teams of two facing off using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise brands to become the final duo that take on the “super sweep,” a race against the clock to find five products in order to win $100,000.
The show is divided into two segments, but Kent didn't know which half of the episode would feature her.
Kent said she and Campos brushed up on some brands before taping the show but that she considers herself a "pretty savvy shopper."
"I’ve always loved grocery shopping and feel I’m up to date on the brands."
After applying to compete in the spring, Kent filmed the episode in August. She said all the safety protocols in place — including COVID tests, separate team trailers and diligent mask wearing for everyone except those on camera — made her feel safe.
Competing as Team Spritz, for their love of Aperol spritzes, Kent and Campos headed into the mini-sweep — when the three teams make a timed shopping run in the store — in hot pink sweatshirts cut into a mock turtleneck, sleeveless style.
While Kent couldn't reveal if they made it to the super sweep, she did share what a good time she had on set.
"She's hilarious," Kent said of Jones. "I've been a fan of Leslie since she was on 'SNL.' She was gracious and so nice and she had everybody cracking up the whole time. It was a really fun experience."
Kent was also happy to learn that food featured in the show's market — yes, it is all real — is later donated to Southern California organizations to help those in needs. That includes pet food going to animal organizations as well.
"It was really cool to see that they take all of this and give back to the local community."
In addition to Kent, the rebooted game show has also featured another Bakersfield native, Kevin Clayton, whose episode aired Oct. 25.
"Supermarket Sweep" airs at 8 p.m. Sundays on ABC. Episodes can later be viewed on demand and streaming on Hulu. For more on the show, visit abc.com/shows/supermarket-sweep.