 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bakersfield man ready to press his 'Luck' on game show

When it came time to "Press Your Luck," a Bakersfield man down on his luck was ready.

When Billy Duncan IV applied to compete on the ABC game show — his episode airs Thursday — he was feeling low. 

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases