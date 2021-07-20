Bakersfield lands on comedian Steve-O's Bucket List

Sorry, fans: These tricks aren't for kids. When comedian and "Jackass" stuntman Steve-O brings The Bucket List Tour to the Fox Theater on Feb. 26, it's an adults-only show.
Not surprising, since the performer came to fame as one of the outrageous guys on the MTV reality comedy series, which specialized in dangerous stunt and pranks as well as indecency, as well as the follow-up series "Wildboyz."
This multimedia comedy show will feature ill-advised acts and stunts "more ridiculous than what you already know Steve-O for." The tour advisory for this tour warns that the show will contain graphic footage of sexually explicit content, nudity, self-inflicted violence and drug use.
But Steve-O, aka Stephen Glover, is more than his high-jinks and wild past. He competed on "Dancing With The Stars" in 2009, lasting six weeks with an injury and very little dance experience. In 2011, he released his autobiography, "Professional Idiot: A Memoir," and has since led comedy tours. His YouTube channel, SteveO, has nearly 6 million followers.
He has also been clean and sober since March 2008, living a healthy life as a vegan who also still engages in stunts that can't be detailed in this publication.
Doors open at 6 p.m., the show is at 7 p.m. Feb. 26 at the theater, 2001 H St.
Tickets, ranging from $35 to $75, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday but fans can use the code "DUDE" to purchase at 10 a.m. Thursday at thebakersfieldfox.com. Purchases can also be made by calling 661-324-1369 or at the box office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.
Also available are VIP packages, which include a reserved premium seat in the front rows, a VIP laminate, meet and greet with Steve-O and tour merchandise.