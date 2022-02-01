Bakersfield get ready for 'Blippi The Musical'

From YouTube to your town, Blippi brings his energy and "edutainment" to audiences across the country. The current tour includes a stop at Mechanics Bank Theater on April 23.
You and your whole family are going to have so much fun, dancing, singing and meeting amazing new friends live on stage in your town!
Blippi, the vivacious, energetic and educational children's character, has become a global sensation with over 34 million YouTube subscribers and 1 billion views per month. The program is also available on streaming services such as Hulu, Amazon Prime, Roku, Virgin Media and Kidoodle.
This musical experience brings Blippi to audiences for an afternoon of fun, dancing, singing and meeting amazing new friends onstage. The character will be played by professional stage performers selected by Blippi creator Stevin John for the musical.
The show is at 2 p.m. April 23 at the theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
Tickets, ranging from $25 to $65, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at axs.com. Use code TRUCK for advance ticket sales on Thursday.
Visit blippithemusical.com for more on the event and blippi.com for more on the character.