An episode of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” that was filmed in Bakersfield back in August 2019 will air on Feb. 16 on HGTV.
The episode, which features the Mosley family, will be the very first episode to air since the show took a break 10 years ago.
A community viewing party will take place at The Fox Theater, hosted by the John Balfanz Homes team. Doors open at 5 p.m., with viewing to start around 6 p.m. Tickets are free and open to all.
Filming began Aug. 22, 2019, when it was revealed the Mosley family would receive a home makeover, in a neighborhood west of Calloway Drive and south of Rosedale Highway. Jessica Mosley is a social worker for Kern Bridges, a local foster care and adoption agency. She has two biological children and in 2017 adopted three children after meeting them on a foster care campout.
The family was in pure shock when they saw their new home for the first time. Those reactions and the interior of the home will finally be revealed when the HGTV episode airs.
The show was last shot in Bakersfield in 2004 with the Elcano family. Many spectators who showed up to help in the reveal were hoping HGTV crews would return soon for another makeover.
