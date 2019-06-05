As the world commemorates the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the Allied Forces’ invasion of Europe in northern France that would turn the course of World War II, it is important to note that there are very few veterans of that action — and the war entirely — left to remember the sacrifices made by them and their fallen comrades.
That job is now left to their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bakersfield composer Ron Kean felt that duty seriously, and he is remembering D-Day, and with it his World War II veteran father, Russell, the best way he knows how. With music.
Kean, already a composer of considerable standing in the choral music world, was commissioned to write a piece by colleague Cassandra Tarantino, director of the Cuesta Concord Chorus, an ensemble associated with Cuesta College in Paso Robles. Tarantino wanted the piece for the group’s upcoming tour of England and France this summer.
“She asked for (the piece) because they were going to sing at Normandy,” Kean said.
Writing a piece in honor of such a tremendous event was certainly a great professional opportunity for Kean, but also a great personal opportunity.
“My father wanted me to go with him (to Normandy) to the 50th anniversary,” Kean said.
But that proved impossible with a very young family and a time-constrained move to Bakersfield College from Porterville to start in the fall, and Kean had to turn down the invitation.
“He went with my niece and his sister,” Kean said. “He died very shortly after.”
“Now I feel I have a chance to honor him again,” Kean said.
Russell Kean did not participate in the Normandy invasion, but followed through Normandy in the months after with Gen. George S. Patton’s Third Army, and drove a tank destroyer in that other horrendous engagement, The Battle of the Bulge, in December 1944.
Kean’s composition is titled, simply, “Normandy,” and is set for mixed voices, piccolo and handbells. The title and text of the work come from a poem by D-Day veteran Cyril Crain, an English signal corps operator who set up the first communications post on Juno Beach, the site of the Canadian forces’ landing.
“First when I got the commission, I researched poems about battles by great masters,” Kean said. “Then I realized, ‘You know, I don’t want something that’s generic; I want something specific about Normandy.”
Kean continued his search, and found the poem by Crain.
“I thought, ‘Boy, that would go to music pretty easily-and it told the whole story,’” Kean said.
Kean described his piece as incorporating the national anthems belonging to all of the armies participating in the invasion, with piccolo and vocal percussion sounds to create a military sound.
Kean said the Cuesta Concord Chorus will perform “Normandy” while on tour in England and France, including a performance at the American Cemetery at Omaha Beach on July 4, the “official” premiere of the work.
To sweeten the experience, Kean announced he will be conducting the piece, as Tarantino, the choral director, will be performing the piccolo part. To sweeten it further, Kean was able to contact Cyril Crain’s family (Crain died in November 2014) and send them a digital recording of their father’s poem set to music.
“They were very moved,” Kean said. “The family will be able to attend one of the performances in England.”
