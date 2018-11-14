If ever there was a weekend to celebrate all things comic books and the characters, stories and community they have brought to life, it's this one.
Following Monday's death of comic book legend Stan Lee, creator of many beloved superheroes, the man's presence is sure to be felt at Bakersfield Comic-Con, happening at the Kern County Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday.
Steve Wyatt, organizer of the local convention, was sitting with a reporter from The Californian for an interview when he got a text message from a friend informing him that Lee had died. Wyatt remembered the 95-year-old not just as comic book royalty, but as a friend.
"I met him for the first time in 1977, him and (frequent collaborator) Jack Kirby," Wyatt said, noting that he met him again in 1979 and several other times since. "He was a fun guy to talk to ... Stan Lee made comics exciting again."
Working fast to add yet another component to a two-day event already filled with plenty going on, the convention team announced Monday afternoon that, to honor Lee with a tribute, there would be a group photo on Saturday at 3 p.m. and that anyone dressed as a Marvel character is welcome to join.
It's not a surprise that Wyatt and his team (which includes his wife, Julie) are able to add something to the convention at the last minute. Now in its 11th year, Bakersfield Comic-Con is a fine-tuned machine, fueled by Wyatt's decades of experience putting on conventions.
"We're pretty dialed in to how it runs," Wyatt said. "As far as things running smoothly, we've got it down pat."
Wyatt and his team are always out to make the show bigger and better.
"It's hard to beat year after year when you have good years," he said. "That's the challenge for us."
This year's show boasts a list of guests from all realms of comic book, sci-fi and fantasy entertainment.
One guest Wyatt is especially excited about is actress Dee Wallace, who played Mary, Elliott's mom, in "E.T. the Extra Terrestrial." She also starred in "Cujo," "The Howling" and "The Frighteners," which Wyatt described as an underrated gem.
Other guests from film and television include: wrestler Booker T, Ciara Hanna from "Power Rangers Megaforce," Bernard Robichaud from "Trailer Park Boys," Rico Anderson from "The Orville," Cheryl Sparks from "Silent Running," the creative team of the film "Night Mistress" and Gigi Edgley from "Farscape" and "Jim Henson's Creature Shop."
"This will probably be her last convention appearance for a while," Wyatt said of Edgley, noting that she's several months pregnant.
From the world of comics, prolific Marvel artist Ron Lim will be there on Saturday only. Lim has worked on many titles, starting with "Silver Surfer." He also worked on Marvel's "Infinity" trilogy, on which the recent "Avengers: Infinity War" film is based.
Other comic book guests include: illustrator Danny Bulanadi ("he's done every mainstream comic book at some point," Wyatt said), animator Joel Adams ("King of the Hill"), artist Chuck Patton (the "G.I. Joe" series), animator Steven E. Gordon ("The Black Cauldron"), artist Buzz ("Vampirella"), local illustrator Nate Watson (Disney and Dreamworks comics), Bobby Timony ("The Simpsons" comics), Mike Kazaleh ("The Simpsons"), writer and editor Barbara Kesel ("Hellboy"), local artist Scott "Fuzzy" Joseph ("The Warren Hope"), artist Mike Hampton ("Mars Attacks") and tattoo and comic artist Brandon Bracamonte ("Hey Rube").
Local guests include Rickey Bird from Hectic Films, artist Ashleymarie Sey Lively of Bubble Pop Gallery and face painter Parnaz Gharah.
There will also be panels and a costume contest. For a full schedule, as well as which guests are there on what days, check out the event's website.
Last year's show introduced the first Fantasy Faire for the event, which included archery and vendors selling items like meat pies. That's back this year and is bigger than last's. Wyatt sees this part of the show, a mini Renaissance fair within the convention, expanding each year.
"The response was great," Wyatt said of the Fantasy Faire. "The fans loved it, especially the fighting demonstrations."
Of course, no convention is complete without vendors. They will be selling everything from jewelry to collectibles and, naturally, comic books — lots of them.
"We gotta put comics first," Wyatt said. "This is a comic show."
Food of all kinds will be available for purchase in the food court, including offerings from Papa John's, Ben & Jerry's, Sweeny's Weenies, Bliss Cookie Dough and more.
Of all the things Wyatt could be proud of with his long-running convention, a big one is its consistently low price. Adults get in for $8 each day and kids younger than 12 get in for free. He said friends have repeatedly told him to raise the price but he won't.
"I don't have to do that," Wyatt said. "We can keep it where it's at and have fun."
Bakersfield Comic-Con is for everyone, Wyatt said: From comic book lovers and movie fans to people who just want to know what the characters on "The Big Bang Theory" are talking about.
"Come for the experience," he said. "You don't have to buy anything. If you're the guy walking around with a Target Avengers shirt, you should be there. ... You're not going to go broke checking it out. You're going to have fun."
