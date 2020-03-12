Garden Fest at Bakersfield College has been canceled.
The event was originally planned for April 18 and will not be postponed.
"We don't have any plans to postpone because of the time frame with the semester," said professor of horticulture Lindsay Ono.
The event, which was to be in its 15th year, hosts more than 150 vendor booths featuring gardening tools, pets, food and arts and crafts.
