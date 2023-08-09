Like any entertainment convention this summer, Bakersfield Collector-Con has adjusted plans to keep in line with the terms of the ongoing Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

There will be more than 15 special guests at this year's show, returning this weekend to Mechanics Bank Theater, but the programming will be a bit more limited.

