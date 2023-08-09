Like any entertainment convention this summer, Bakersfield Collector-Con has adjusted plans to keep in line with the terms of the ongoing Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes.
There will be more than 15 special guests at this year's show, returning this weekend to Mechanics Bank Theater, but the programming will be a bit more limited.
"Due to the strike, we're not allowed to have panels," said organizer Nick Avalos. "They're (the guests) very limited to what they can talk about but they're here to meet their fans."
Leilani Shiu, the actress who has appeared in the Disney+ shows "Obi-Wan Kenobi (as Teeka), "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett," returns to the convention joined by daughter Ariel, who has also performed in "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett" as well as "Raven Van Slender Saves Christmas!" and "Lost Souls."
Other event guests, hailing from television and film, the comic book and gaming world and beyond, include:
Antonio Viña, the actor who plays the young version of Diego Luna's character Cassian Andor on the Disney+ show "Andor," making his first West Coast show appearance
Phillip LaMarr, the actor/comedian was one of the original cast members on the sketch comedy series "Mad TV," and he provided the voices for John Stewart / Green Lantern in "Justice League" and "Justice League Unlimited," Hermes Conrad in "Futurama," the title characters of "Samurai Jack" and "Static Shock," as well as voices for video game franchises including "Metal Gear," "Jak and Daxter," "Final Fantasy," "Infamous," "Dead Island," "Kingdom Hearts" and "Mortal Kombat"
Jeremy Olenski, the voice actor and parody puppeteer who is known on social media for his feats as an impressionist and street magician
R. David "Dave" Smith, an actor and stunt performer who played the Predator in the film "Predator 2" (although he was not credited for the role) and appeared in 2001's " A.I. Artificial Intelligence"
Michael Barnard, a designer and illustrator who has created custom designs for brands and properties including Disney, Lucasfilm, Harley-Davidson, "Stranger Things," "The Walking Dead," "TMNT," "Back to the Future," Garbage Pail Kids and many more.
Scott William Whyte, an actor best known for his role as Chris Anderson on "City Guys," the actor has also appeared in television series "That '70s Show," "The Nanny," "Full House" and NBC's "Hang Time" and hosted the television series "Chicken Soup for the Soul." His voice work in video games includes Mr. Graham in Mighty No. 9, the title character in Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time and the new voice of Qwark in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart;
Jamison Newlander, who is best known for his role as vampire-hunting brother Alan Frog in "The Lost Boys," alongside Corey Feldman, with whom he reteamed for "Lost Boys: The Thirst";
Jamie Sullivan, cover artist for IDW's "GI Joe: A Real American Hero" comic series and artist for Toynami's line of Robotech Toys and limited-edition prints, he is also the co-creator and artist of the comic series "4 Reasons To Own A Death Ray" and upcoming "The Deeply Enthralling Misadventures of My Amputated Toe" and"Wheatland";
Rico Anderson, an actor known for his role as Herbie on the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ series "Truth Be Told" as well as roles on "SWAT," "FBI International," "The Orville," "Star Trek: Renegades," "Modern Family," "Two and a Half Men," "Bones," "NCIS," "Criminal Minds," "Law & Order," "The Bold and the Beautiful" and many more;
Scott Fuzzy Joseph, a local artist, educator and Comic Art Professional Society member, who takes his inspiration from the comic books and animation of the 1980s;
Matthew De Meritt, who donned the suit of the iconic lovable alien in "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" and "Happy Birthday E.T.";
Pete Capella, a comedian known for his work with the New Jersey improvisational comedy troupe Improv Jam Comedy Labs who has also appeared in films, commercials and television and voiced Silver the Hedgehog in the Sonic the Hedgehog video game series;
Gary Anthony Williams, a cast member on the sketch comedy series "Blue Collar TV" and improv comedy series "Whose Line Is It Anyway?," he has also voiced the characters of Uncle Ruckus on "The Boondocks" and General Horace Warfield and Dr. Richard Tygan in the video games, respectively, StarCraft II: Wings of Liberty and XCOM 2;
Lisa Ortiz, a voice actress and voice director who is best known for roles in English anime adaptations such as Lina Inverse in "Slayers" and Amy Rose in "Sonic X."
Each performer or artist sets their own price for autographs and photos with the starting rate around $30, Avalos said.
Representatives from James Spence Authentication (JSA) will be on site for authenticating autographs obtained on merchandise at the show.
"They can get their autographs authenticated for $10 per item," Avalos said.
There will also be plenty of shopping opportunities with 180 vendors and artists with collectibles, toys, memorabilia and original art. Items include Funko Pop! figures, Hot Wheels, comic books, vintage toys, trading cards including sports and Pokemon and graded comic books and cards.
Attendees also dress up as their favorite characters with some entering the cosplay contests held each day.
Those who want to compete must sign up by 2 p.m. on the theater stage. Then they can enjoy the show until returning for the contest's start (4 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Saturday).
"We have cosplay judges who build their own cosplay costumes and go to other cons," Avalos said of the panel.
Contestants are assessed on the quality of their costume, which can be store-bought, as well as their performance on stage. Although they are not required to put on a full skit, those who offer the crowd a little bit of pop culture magic earn more points.
Avalos said, "If Spider-Man is bouncing around the stage and gets people clapping, that's how you get points."
There are three categories for the contests: 12 and younger, ages 13 to 17, and 18 and older.
The first-place winner receives a cash prize ($50, $75 or $100) while second and third earn a toy prize sponsored by Avalos' business Downtown Toys-N-Comics.
"They can win action figures or signed Funkos," Avalos said.
There will also be a contest held via Facebook. Attendees only need to have their photo taken in front of the convention step-and-repeat; photos will be updated to the show's Facebook page (@BakersfieldCollectorCon) where people can vote on them for the next two weeks.
"People get their friends, their uncle, neighbors — everybody — to like their photo. The person with the most likes gets the chance to win $50."
The first 200 guests on each day will receive a limited-edition print designed by some of the artists in attendance.
Some of the funds raised by the event will again go to aid the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House.
With free admission for children 8 and younger, Avalos hopes the event continues to draw fans of all ages.
"It's a good family event."