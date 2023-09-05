Christmas is just a few months away and for the Bakersfield Christmas Parade Committee those months will fly by.
Held the first Thursday of December, the parade will take place Dec. 7 with the theme "Joyful! Joyful!" With that in mind, float entrants are being asked to consider what it is about the season that brings them joy, that makes them happy or that says Christmas to them.
Parade entry forms are available now at bcparade.com to download. The entry deadline is Oct. 27.
"We get lots of those every year," parade committee president Greg Cronk said of the questions. "We're hoping the answers on our website will be helpful to our participants."
Cronk said this year's parade will have 100 entries. "And that includes floats, bands, vehicles and walking entries. We have a maximum two-hour event that this year will be televised by our television partner KGET-TV 17."
KGET station manager Derek Jeffrey is excited about the association.
"KGET is honored to partner and broadcast the Bakersfield Christmas Parade," Jeffery said. "Its tradition adds a sense of nostalgia and community spirit, making the Bakersfield Christmas parade a cherished tradition for our community."
The parade will be broadcast live Dec. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. on KGET-TV, KGET.com and on KGET's Facebook page. A Christmas morning rebroadcast will air during the station's Sunrise News.
Retired from broadcasting, Sylvia Cariker is a longtime volunteer for the Christmas Parade and serves as this year's coordinator.