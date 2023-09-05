Christmas parade entries

An old fire engine rolled past the Fox Theater during the 2022 Bakersfield Christmas Parade. The parade returns Dec. 7 and is currently accepting float entries.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian, File

Christmas is just a few months away and for the Bakersfield Christmas Parade Committee those months will fly by.

Held the first Thursday of December, the parade will take place Dec. 7 with the theme "Joyful! Joyful!" With that in mind, float entrants are being asked to consider what it is about the season that brings them joy, that makes them happy or that says Christmas to them.