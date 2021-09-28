Bakersfield Christmas Parade returns downtown on Dec. 2

Somebody's Christmas wish just came true with the news that the Bakersfield Christmas Parade will return as an in-person event on Dec. 2.
The parade committee announced Tuesday that after holding a virtual televised event last year because of the pandemic it will bring the floats, marchers and on-lookers back to downtown Bakersfield.
Noting that current state and county COVID-19 protocols allow for these "outdoor mega events," committee president Greg Cronk said he is "hopeful we can present this year’s parade as planned."
"As a committee, we recognize the inability for checking vaccination cards or test results due to completely open parade access," he said in a news release. "We do encourage personal choices such as wearing of masks and hand sanitizing. We understand the inconvenience but doing so for a few hours will greatly help safeguard attendees, participants and volunteers."
Riding on the coattails of last year's parade theme — "Christmas Movies" — this year's event will celebrate "Christmas Movies, the Sequel."
Gronk said, "Although there were some very creative videos submitted (last year), we didn’t feel we were able to see the full scope of the theme’s interpretations last year and, since we’re saluting the Fox Theatre’s anniversary celebration, the theme remains valid."
The parade will start at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 in downtown Bakersfield.
Entry applications are being accepted now through the parade website (bcparade.com), which also has information on sponsorships and deadlines.