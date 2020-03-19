Due to global health concerns regarding COVID-19, the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour's Bakersfield Buck Off has been canceled.
The show was set for April 4 at the Mechanics Bank Arena.
Fns who purchased tickets will be able to receive refunds. If tickets were purchased via pbr.com, ticket holders will receive an official email on how to proceed with the cancellation.
For any questions, contact the Mechanics Bank Arena box office. Visit pbr.com for future Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.