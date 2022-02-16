Bakersfield Beer Choir raises the bar on fun

If you think enjoying a beer then bursting into song is only the stuff of TV or movies, you've never been to Bakersfield Beer Choir.
The local group is an off-shoot of Beer Choir Twin Cities, which is the flagship chapter of the national beer choir movement founded by composer Michael Engelhardt in 2015.
This movement is simply about a shared love of beer and song, although attendees need not imbibe to participate.
Choral director Patrick Burzlaff and his wife, Paige, founded the local chapter last fall, inspired by their Minnesota friends already in the movement.
While enjoying a pint at Great Change Brewing, which has hosted the choir since its inaugural outing in October, the Burzlaffs knew they wanted to bring this joyful activity to Bakersfield.
"We need to get people singing together and having a good time," he said. "There's nothing that makes people feel better and more bonded together than singing."
Confident he could take his choral directing abilities beyond the classroom, he reached out to the Belmonts, who own Great Change for the OK to use the brewery as a venue.
The Burzlaffs have been going to the southwest brewery for a couple of years, getting to know the staff and fellow customers and enjoying meals from Tacos Iboa, one of the food trucks that parks outside.
"It's a nice community that meets every week. Why don't we take it to the next level and start something fun and exciting? It could grow into something bigger."
Burzlaff said unlike other choir experiences, you don't need to know anything going in.
He has a handbook — the beer hymnal — with drinking songs from different cultures as well as hymns and makes copies of pages for attendees. Beyond that it's a simple three-step process of "learn the songs, sing the songs and drink beer."
Of course, you can choose whatever beverage you like, and you don't need to sing if you don't want to, although Burzlaff said he's seen people who inadvertently ended up at the brewery on a choir night end up joining in.
The first beer choir was held in October and has grown steadily since it's been held monthly up to an average of 50 people. The caroling edition in December drew at least 70 people to sing along.
Some songs that have been performed include the shanty "Drunken Sailor," "Shenandoah," "Sweet Caroline," "Piano Man," "Whiskey in a Jar," a beer-themed variation on "Do-Re-Mi" from "The Sound of Music" and, of course, the Beer Choir Theme Song.
There are also opportunities for solos for the strong (or brave) singers out there and at least one interactive song that has people holding up signs at times during the performance.
Monday's gathering is the first of the year (after January's choir had to be canceled) and Burzlaff said he's ready to start 2022 off with some songs.
"It's always cool to see new people every time. I think it's a really neat, fun experience."
Visit facebook.com/bakersfieldbeerchoir for more on the group.