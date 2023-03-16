Bakersfield Amazing Race heads downtown on March 25

Nine is fine for the Bakersfield Amazing Race. The fun, all-ages event returns to downtown Bakersfield for its ninth year on March 25.
The annual contest, put on by local nonprofit Stewards, is a combination of a scavenger hunt, obstacle course, trivia quiz and 5K that takes teams of two to four players to 11 different venues.
Organizers recommend teams have a digital camera or camera phone on hand as well as pen or pencil, water and some cash for incidentals. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and sneakers.
Check-in starts at 8 a.m. and the race kicks off at 9:30 a.m. sharp on March 25 at Wall Street Alley, off Eye Street between 18th and 19th streets.
Racers have until 1:30 p.m. to finish the course but the awards ceremony begins at 1 p.m.
Along with the first-place team, which will receive $400, awards will be given out for best costume and best Instagram photo (using the hashtag #bakersfieldamazingrace2023).
Online registration will be available until 6 p.m. March 24.
Funds raised benefit Stewards, a faith-based organization serving the mentally disabled and elderly. Visit stewardsinc.org to learn more.