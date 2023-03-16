 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bakersfield Amazing Race heads downtown on March 25

AmazingRace 2023

"Forrest Gump" waits for his clue prior to the start of the Bakersfield Amazing Race in 2019. Teams will head downtown on March 25 to test their skills as the event returns to downtown Bakersfield.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian / File

Nine is fine for the Bakersfield Amazing Race. The fun, all-ages event returns to downtown Bakersfield for its ninth year on March 25.

The annual contest, put on by local nonprofit Stewards, is a combination of a scavenger hunt, obstacle course, trivia quiz and 5K that takes teams of two to four players to 11 different venues.

Coronavirus Cases