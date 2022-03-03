Bakersfield abuzz for another Bee Day

It's not every day you can find a family-friendly event that promises to be both fun and a little educational. But Bakersfield is in luck this weekend with Bee Day.
This is the third time that Kuntz Family Farms has organized this event to support the Kern Young Farmers and Ranchers scholarship fund for FFA and 4H students.
Held this year at All Seated in a Barn's venue, Bee Day will offer activities, food, music and vendors along with some insight into the local agricultural community.
"There's always something going on at the stage area," said Holly Kuntz of Kuntz Family Farms.
That starts with the Miss Honey Bee Pageant, put on by the Bakersfield Pageant, at 11 a.m. Twenty-four young ladies in four age categories (2 years and under, 3-8, 9-12 and 13 and up) will display their poise and public-speaking skills.
Winners in each category will be crowned at 1 p.m.
Before that, members of the local ag community will discuss what they do. Jenny Holtermann of H & H Family Farms will discuss almonds at noon and Dane Kuntz will offer some facts about beekeeping at 12:45 p.m.
Keeping things moving along will be musician Joey Kuntz, who will also perform at the event.
Horseback rides will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with horses rescued by Tahlia Fisher and her ASIAB team.
Having the event here, we're helping their organization as well," Kuntz said of the nonprofit that rescues horses, donkeys and the occasional exotic animal from slaughter. "I really love what they're doing for the animals."
Another highlight is the Whitchard Choir Academy, made up of music students, who will perform twice that day. The group is raising funds to perform in a competition being held at Knotts Berry Farm in June.
Vendors include Almond Girl, Tule Supply Co. Sew Much More, The Crafting Broz, JAMZ Creations, The Creeper Keeper, Tricycle Soap Company and many more.
Food and treats will be for sale from KV's Southern BBQ, G Mix Michelada, Frenchies Mini Donuts, Get It Twisted and Brewed Awakening Cafe.
There will also be 20 baskets raffled off at 2 p.m. Earlier in the day, attendees can buy tickets (one ticket for $2 or 15 for $20) for any of the baskets that feature a variety of themes including camping, dog lovers, foodies, coffee, bees and almond, Scentsy, baking and cupcakes and fashionista, which includes "a really pretty purse and diamond tumbler," Kuntz said.
Funds raised from the event will benefit the Kern Young Farmers and Ranchers scholarship fund.
Kuntz said they will present the funds at the end of the event to the organization.
"I want to be able to get to $1,000 or $1,500," she said. "I really want to get there."
Bee Day runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at All Seated in a Barn, 30764 Imperial St. in Shafter.
For more information, visit the event's Instagram (@bee_day_events_by_kff).