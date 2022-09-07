Back to the Village: Fest brings party to Kern County Museum

Often billed as the hottest party of the year, Village Fest’s reputation has nothing to do with the weather.
For more than a quarter of a century, the "party of the year" has been delivering some of the best local music and food as well as an impressive assortment of adult beverages.
Saturday's event at the Kern County Museum is an even hotter ticket this time around since it has been on hiatus for two years during the pandemic.
Although there is no official theme, this year's event will honor the city that has sustained it from its start as Brews on the Roof in 1994.
"You're going to see it in the decor and the selfie stations," said Miranda Whitworth, a board member for Village Fest. "You'll get that 'Streets of Bakersfield' feel."
"There are small touches, that feeling of home and a thanks for coming back. And a celebration of our city and what we've been able to do for children."
Helping local children has long been the driving force behind the festival. Aside from its partnership with the museum, proceeds from Village Fest benefit CAREforKids.org, which funds the Children's Advocates Resource Endowment. Since 2005, it has granted $1.2 million to children's charities in Kern County.
That endowment fund, which receives 60% of proceeds from each event (the other 40% goes directly to grants for local groups), allowed grants to be awarded even during the two years that Village Fest was on hold.
"We hit that high watermark with our funding so we'll be giving out grants long after Village Fest," Whitworth said.
The board knows it's all for a good cause while attendees may be most focused on having a good time, and Village Fest has that on tap.
More than 30 restaurants and food businesses will be taking part including event newbies 18th Street Bar and Grill, Huckleberry’s, Casa Tequila and Sicky Boyz Miche Mix (serving micheladas) and stalwarts like Wiki's Wine Dive & Grill, Salty's BBQ & Catering and Frugatti's, owned by event co-founder Ralph Fruguglietti.
Other participants include Buck Owens' Crystal Palace, La Rosa Fruit Bars & Ice Cream, Luvspun (artisanal cotton candy), Victor’s Mexican Grill, Just Wing It, Wood-dale Market, Maggie Sunrise Cafe and Sugar Twist Bakery.
"We’ve been really lucky that brand-new restaurants are interested in getting out there and helping support the community," Whitworth said.
She said the selection of event food offerings is "a snapshot of what we have" in local dining.
"We have Barrington's Jamaican Kitchen and Countryside Market, with its chile verde mac and cheese, alongside (Speakeasy at) 1933, Ruben's, PorkChop & Bubba's and Vida Vegan. There's so much diversity."
Restaurateur Alejandro Ocampo knows about the varied local dining scene. He will be at the event with staff from the businesses he owns or that he's a partner in including Camino Real Kitchen & Tequila, Bakersfield Pizza Co. & Bar, Vida Vegan, Vida Juicery, Double O Creamery and Paleta Co.
Camino Real will be serving chile rojo nachos, chips smothered in pepper jack queso sauce with chile rojo on top.
While chile verde (pork stewed in green chilies) is more common on Mexican restaurant menus, Ocampo said he prefers the red chile version.
"I feel it should be our job to educate the people about good food," he said. "I grew up with chile rojo. People know chile verde but I love chile rojo. It's more robust, the deeper flavor pairs better with the pork."
Ocampo said along with customer favorites, it's good to tease something new at events like this.
"I find it easier to create more of a buzz around something they haven't tried."
Vida Vegan will serve its vegan chili cheese fries and Bakersfield Pizza Co. will have an assortment of pizzas (combo, Hawaiian) baked on site with the eatery's catering setup.
Vida Juicery will have samples of its top flavors (good for staying hydrated in the heat), Double O will have vegan ice cream and Paleta Co. will offer frozen pops that "pair really well with beers."
"Our most popular is mango chile and lime is also really popular," Ocampo said.
Speaking of beers, the event will feature 60 breweries with over 100 different brews including local spots Temblor, Great Change and Lengthwise.
Those who prefer wine can enjoy varietals from two dozen Central Coast wineries.
And, of course, there will be music all night with 15 bands across five stages, each with their own emcee, as well as DJ Phantom Stranger, who will play the Stramler Park entrance, and a mariachi gala for the main entrance.
Also slated to perform are:
Vino Village Stage: No Stringz Attached, Lawanda Maxwell and Mr. Trimble & Unique Soul
Microbrew Stage: Dirty Pool, Orphan Jon & The Abandoned and Foster Campbell & Friends
Kahunaville Stage: Lipstick Revolver, Dub Seeds and Hate Drugs
Craft Brew Stage: Kali Sol, Valley Fever and Jacob Ramos & Imperial Stout
Village Lawn Stage: Velorio, Members Only and Mento Buru, which is celebrating 30 years together as well as the band that has played every incarnation of Village Fest
It's sure to be a hot night but Whitworth said attendees shouldn't worry about the weather. In addition to a milder forecast than what we've been subjected to lately, the event will have cooling stations with fans and misters along with bottled water and plenty of shady spots to relax.
"It's the premier festival event in Bakersfield," she said. "This is the 26th one. We got all the bugs worked out, we know what people like and we'll give them the best party possible."