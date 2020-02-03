"The Bachelor Live on Stage" show scheduled for Feb. 17 at the Mechanics Bank Theater has been canceled.
Due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict, the live event that would give local singles the chance to find a potential partner has been canceled. For full refunds, all ticket buyers must reach out to their point of purchase.
Hosts Becca Kufrin and Ben Higgins would have taken audiences through a condensed season of "The Bachelor" including the first impression rose, group dates and rose ceremonies.
