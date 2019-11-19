The viral sensation that planted an aquatic ear worm in children and parents' ears is now a fully immersive concert experience that's coming to Bakersfield. This brand-new "Baby Shark Live!" tour will stop at Mechanics Bank (formerly Rabobank) Theater on April 6.
“We’re thrilled to bring 'Baby Shark Live!' to so many new markets across North America,” Stephen Shaw, the tour’s producer and co-president of Round Room Live, said in a news release. “This is a cultural phenomenon and we are very pleased how families have responded to Baby Shark live on stage.”
This live-action sea adventure presents Baby Shark and his friend, Pinkfong, singing and dancing through new and classic songs including "Five Little Monkeys," "Wheels on the Bus," "Jungle Boogie," "Monkey Banana Dance" and "Baby Shark." Expect kids to be dancing in the aisles as they learn about shapes, colors, numbers and more.
"Baby Shark," Pinkfong’s global hit song about a family of sharks, climbed the charts with a 17-week streak in Billboard's Top 50 and topping the Kids Digital Song Sales Chart. The Baby Shark Dance video has over 3.8 billion views, making it the fifth most viewed video in the history of YouTube.
Nearly 100,000 fans saw "Baby Shark Live!" in sold-out performances across the country during its six-week fall run.
Tickets for the Bakersfield show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at axs.com.
A meet and greet upgrade is available for $50, but it does not include a ticket to the event. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, who must also purchase the upgrade to attend the pre-show event.
