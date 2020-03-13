"Baby Shark Live!" at Mechanics Bank Arena has been pushed back to an undetermined date.
The live show based on the Pinkfong song was originally scheduled to perform on April 8 but due to public health concerns, the show was postponed.
"The health and well-being of our audience is our top priority," tour producer Stephen Shaw said. "We urge everyone to follow the guidelines provided by public health officials. Baby Shark Live! will return soon to entertain fans with this one-of-a-kind family musical experience."
Ticket holders are encouraged to hold on to their tickets, which will be honored at the rescheduled date. Refunds will also be offered at point-of-purchase.
Fans can visit babysharklive.com for updates.
