"Baby Shark Live!" at Mechanics Bank Arena has been cancelled.
The live show based on the Pinkfong song was originally scheduled to perform on April 8 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic was postponed, the show has officially been cancelled.
Purchases made through axs.com will be automatically refunded. For any questions, contact the Mechanics Bank Arena box office or call 661-852-7300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.