Comedian/actor Aziz Ansari is showing Bakersfield that there is "Nowhere" he'd rather return than the Fox Theater with a stop announced for June 27.
The show is part of his Road to Nowhere Tour, which kicked off Feb. 6 in Boston. This is the first tour for the star and co-creator of "Master of None" since being accused of sexual misconduct last year.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, available at the Fox box office and bumblebeetickets.com.
Ansari last performed in Bakersfield in 2014 as part of his Modern Romance Tour, which he conducted in advance of the 2015 release of his book of the same name. Along with his Netflix show, the comedian is probably most recognizable for his role as government employee Tom Haverford on NBC's "Parks and Recreation." He's also starred in "Epic," "This Is the End," "Ice Age: Continental Drift" and "Funny People."
The performance will be a cell phone-free event, which is a growing trend among artists. (Jack White banned the phones for his Rabobank Theater show in August.)
Attendees will need to place all phones and smart watches in secure pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. Guests are encouraged to print their tickets in advance to ensure a smooth entry process. Anyone caught with a smartphone in the venue will be immediately ejected.
Doors open at 7 p.m., the show is at 8 on June 27 at the Fox, 2001 H St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.