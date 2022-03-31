Awesome blossoms, more await at Spring Plant Sale

Kick-start your garden with a stop at the Spring Plant Sale at the Buena Vista Edible Schoolyard on Saturday.
More than 1,500 plants will be available for purchase, from an assortment of flowers to herbs and vegetables including tomatoes, peppers, eggplants and leafy greens.
Attendees can also explore the teaching garden where students from Buena Vista Elementary and camp attendees receive hands-on garden and kitchen lessons.
Visitors can also see the garden's resident chickens. As a result, no dogs (other than service animals) are allowed.
Edible Schoolyard educators will be on-site to answer any questions about the plants including tips for novice gardeners.
Individual plants will be sold for $4 or $6 per six pack depending on the variety. Attendees are encouraged to bring a wagon or box to carry home their green treasures.
Food will also be sold with coffee and pastries from Cloud 9 Coffee Co. in the morning and, starting at 11 a.m., fresh salads made with garden ingredients and wood-fired pizzas, prepared by students from the culinary arts department at Bakersfield College.
The sale runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Edible Schoolyard, 6520 Buena Vista Road.
Parking is available across the street at Buena Vista Elementary School, 6547 Buena Vista Road. Bike parking is also available inside the garden.