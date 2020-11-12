This summer, while sheltering in place, local poets Annis Cassells and Anke Hodenpijl collaborated with six other authors from across the country to write "ENOUGH: 'Say Their Names ..." Messages from Ground Zero to the World," a social justice anthology of art, photography and poetry.
The duo and several authors from the project will take part in a presentation and reading of the poetry and prose from the book over Zoom, on Thursday evening.
"ENOUGH" serves as documentation of and a creative response to protest photography and board-up art, created on the plywood used to board up businesses.
The writings capture the tone and urgency of America’s struggles for justice with fresh, compelling and diverse perspectives for readers of all levels.
“As much as this may make you angry or, in reality, hurt your heart … this is a book you should read,” said Nikki Giovanni, winner of the 2008 American Book Award and seven-time winner of the NAACP Image Award.
“I was invited to join the project right from the beginning,” Cassells said. “Once I recognized the scope of the task, there was no doubt we needed more writers, and the first one I thought of was Anke. She’s an excellent poet, and I knew she would be on board with our mission.”
“I was excited and honored to be included,” said Hodenpijl. “It’s not often we get a chance to make a difference in such a positive way, with such a qualified team.”
Longtime friends and members of Writers of Kern, Cassells and Hodenpijl sorted through hundreds of photos to choose just the right ones that reflected the movement through their eyes.
Cassells said, “I am so proud of this incisive work that reflects the passion and concerns of all who seek a more just and equal society.”
“I hope the book educates, informs and provides a deeper level of understanding through dynamic artwork, accessible poetry and revealing photography,” said Hodenpijl.
As Giovanni stated, “You will not get ENOUGH of the truth.”
The virtual reading will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday. To register, email anke@ankehodenpijl.com and include your first and last name, phone number and email address. The Zoom link will be sent only to those who have registered.
For a preview of the striking photos and excerpts, and to order the book, visit enoughsaytheirnames.com.
— News release from Annis Cassells and Anke Hodenpijl