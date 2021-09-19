AUTHOR'S CORNER: Grieving teen finds more than he bargains for in 'Just Jonathan'

Donna Scuvotti is a former Bakersfield resident who returns often to visit her mother, Helen Haslett, who still resides in Kern City. (Her father, Donald Haslett, a former professor at Bakersfield College, died in 2017.) Scuvotti's family moved from Fresno to Bakersfield in 1967, and she graduated from South High School and attended BC before transferring to San Diego State. She now resides in the Bay Area with with her husband, three dogs and a cat. Visit donnascuvottiauthor.com for more about the author.