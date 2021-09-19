AUTHOR'S CORNER: Grieving teen finds more than he bargains for in 'Just Jonathan'

Reeling from the death of his beloved mother, at the hands of a drunken driver, 13-year-old Jonathan is struggling with the aftermath, while living with an abusive, alcoholic father in the new book "Just Jonathan."
Past curfew one night, Jonathan, plagued by nightmares, ventured into the forest by his Pacific Northwest home, trying to escape his life at home and come to terms with his devastating loss.
While wandering aimlessly, he hears a blood-curdling scream that freezes him in his tracks.
Faced with the dilemma of whether to investigate and potentially put himself in harm’s way, his adventurous spirit wins out, and he soon stumbles upon more than he bargains for. Jonathan soon discovers that a serial killer has been running amok and using the forest as his own personal playground.
In the book, I sought to dig deeper into the human condition through the use of parallelism and by experimenting with the traditional fiction form.
This suspenseful murder mystery will bring out a plethora of emotions in the reader, as it touches on loss, friendship, redemption and coping, all while keeping you on the edge of your seat, with twists and turns you don’t see coming.
My debut novel, "Just Jonathan," will be available Wednesday on Amazon (in e-book, paperback and hardback) as well as through Ingram Spark, which is a worldwide distributor.
A sequel, "Justice for Jonathan," is due to be out next spring.