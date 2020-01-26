“Too Brown to Keep” by Judy Fambrough-Billingsley is a gem of a memoir about adoption and the author’s quest to discover her roots. Abandoned by birth parents in post-World War II Germany, Fambrough-Billingsley grew up in Bakersfield, graduated from Garces Memorial High School and Cal State Bakersfield and eventually became a high school teacher and administrator.
The author will be talking about her search for her lost family at a book signing at Dagny’s on Wednesday. The event is free and open to the public.
From her earliest years, Fambrough-Billingsley knew that she and her older sister were adopted, but she was always curious about her birth family and even blamed herself for being sent to an orphanage at age 2. In 2008, she began a serious search for her biological family and their reasons for abandoning their daughters.
She and her sister were the products of a relationship between an American GI and a German woman. The girls became part of a special program that offered mixed-race children to American and European families in the 1950s. “At the time it was thought that mixed-race German children would be better off being raised by their own people,” she said in her book.
Thus, Marie and Joe Fambrough of Bakersfield came to adopt and raise the sisters. Gratefully, Fambrough-Billingsley relates, “I am blessed to have been adopted by parents who provided me a warm, loving home, coached me on how to navigate through the norms and cultures of my two worlds, and provided me with the best educational opportunities available.”
After meeting her birth father, she traveled to Germany to connect with the rest of her family. The journey was somewhat rocky but revealed unexpected surprises.
“The important thing for me is about healing and forgiveness,” Fambrough-Billingsley said in a recent interview. “I’d also like people to know that boulders in the road need not keep you from doing what you want to do.”
Garces High School classmate Paige Brown-Kelly said, “This book is beautifully told by a courageous and honest woman. I found so much of her clear wisdom so helpful to anyone who has ever experienced rejection and abandonment. Her book will inspire you; it is such a work of love."
